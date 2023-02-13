WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that around 15 people robbed the downtown Chanel Store on Sunday.

Police said that about 15 suspects wearing masks and hoods came into the Chanel store in the 900 block of I Street NW at about 2:40 p.m.

Police said one of the suspects sprayed a fire extinguisher in the store, causing a disturbance and loud noise. The suspects then took a number of items without paying for them and left the store on foot and car.

MPD was still investigating this case on Monday.