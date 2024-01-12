WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) arrested a teenaged boy for his involvement in a carjacking and shooting on Friday.

The 15-year-old boy from Woodbridge, Va. was arrested and charged with armed carjacking, assault with intent to commit robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault.

The situation happened in the 1900 block of 14th St. in Southeast D.C. The victim was sitting in his car when three suspects came up to him, assaulted him and robbed him at gunpoint. Two of the suspects then took the victim’s car.

Later, one of the two suspects in the carjacked car began shooting at someone and that person returned gunfire as well, striking the suspect. MPD later found the shot suspect and the carjacked car.

MPD was still investigating this case and is asking anyone with information to call (202) 727-9099. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those involved.