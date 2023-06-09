WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a number of roads would be closed during Capital Pride on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Police also said that parking would be restricted on some blocks.

The following streets will be closed from 6:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday:

17 th Street from Rhode Island Avenue to Q Street, NW

Street from Rhode Island Avenue to Q Street, NW P Street from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed from 10:30 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.:

15 th Street from U Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW

Street from U Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW T Street from 16 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Street to 14 Street, NW Swann Street from 16 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Street to 14 Street, NW S Street from 16 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Street to 14 Street, NW Riggs Place from 16 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Street to 14 Street, NW R Street from 16 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Street to 14 Street, NW Corcoran Street from 16 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Street to 14 Street, NW Q Street from 16 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Street to 14 Street, NW Church Street from 16 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Street to 14 Street, NW P Street from 16 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Street to 14 Street, NW O Street from 16th Street to 15th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed from 12:30 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.:

14 th Street from U Street to Thomas Circle, NW

Street from U Street to Thomas Circle, NW T Street from 14 th Street to 13 th Street, NW

Street to 13 Street, NW S Street from 14 th Street to 13 th Street, NW

Street to 13 Street, NW Riggs Place from 14 th Street to 13 th Street, NW

Street to 13 Street, NW R Street from 14 th Street to 13 th Street, NW

Street to 13 Street, NW Corcoran Street from 14 th Street to 13 th Street, NW

Street to 13 Street, NW Q Street from 14 th Street to 13 th Street, NW

Street to 13 Street, NW P Street from 14 th Street to Logan Circle, NW

Street to Logan Circle, NW Rhode Island Avenue from Logan Circle to Scott Circle, NW

Massachusetts Avenue from 22 nd Street to 13 th Street, NW

Street to 13 Street, NW 17 th Street from Rhode Island Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

Street from Rhode Island Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue, NW 18 th Street from R Street to N Street, NW

Street from R Street to N Street, NW 19 th Street from R Street to Dupont Circle, NW

Street from R Street to Dupont Circle, NW P Street from Logan Circle to 22 nd Street, NW

Street, NW New Hampshire Avenue from Dupont Circle to N Street, NW

20 th Street from M Street to Connecticut Avenue, NW

Street from M Street to Connecticut Avenue, NW 21 st Street from Florida Avenue to N Street, NW

Street from Florida Avenue to N Street, NW Q Street from New Hampshire Avenue to 21 st Street, NW

Street, NW O Street from New Hampshire Avenue to 22 nd Street, NW

Street, NW N Street from New Hampshire Avenue to 22 nd Street, NW

Street, NW Hopkins Street from P Street to O Street, NW

Newport Place from 22nd Street to 21 Street, NW

And the following streets will be restricted to local traffic only from 12:30 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. Residents and workers may travel on them, but visitors may not:

New Hampshire Avenue from U Street to Dupont Circle

New Hampshire Avenue from 22 nd Street to Dupont Circle

Street to Dupont Circle 18 th Street from Florida Avenue and R Street, NW

Street from Florida Avenue and R Street, NW 19 th Street from Florida Avenue and R Street, NW

Street from Florida Avenue and R Street, NW 21st Street from Florida Avenue and R Street, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 4:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.: