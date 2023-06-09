WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a number of roads would be closed during Capital Pride on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Police also said that parking would be restricted on some blocks.
The following streets will be closed from 6:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday:
- 17th Street from Rhode Island Avenue to Q Street, NW
- P Street from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW
The following streets will be closed from 10:30 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.:
- 15th Street from U Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW
- T Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW
- Swann Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW
- S Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW
- Riggs Place from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW
- R Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW
- Corcoran Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW
- Q Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW
- Church Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW
- P Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW
- O Street from 16th Street to 15th Street, NW
The following streets will be closed from 12:30 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.:
- 14th Street from U Street to Thomas Circle, NW
- T Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW
- S Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW
- Riggs Place from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW
- R Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW
- Corcoran Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW
- Q Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW
- P Street from 14th Street to Logan Circle, NW
- Rhode Island Avenue from Logan Circle to Scott Circle, NW
- Massachusetts Avenue from 22nd Street to 13th Street, NW
- 17th Street from Rhode Island Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue, NW
- 18th Street from R Street to N Street, NW
- 19th Street from R Street to Dupont Circle, NW
- P Street from Logan Circle to 22nd Street, NW
- New Hampshire Avenue from Dupont Circle to N Street, NW
- 20th Street from M Street to Connecticut Avenue, NW
- 21st Street from Florida Avenue to N Street, NW
- Q Street from New Hampshire Avenue to 21st Street, NW
- O Street from New Hampshire Avenue to 22nd Street, NW
- N Street from New Hampshire Avenue to 22nd Street, NW
- Hopkins Street from P Street to O Street, NW
- Newport Place from 22nd Street to 21 Street, NW
And the following streets will be restricted to local traffic only from 12:30 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. Residents and workers may travel on them, but visitors may not:
- New Hampshire Avenue from U Street to Dupont Circle
- New Hampshire Avenue from 22nd Street to Dupont Circle
- 18th Street from Florida Avenue and R Street, NW
- 19th Street from Florida Avenue and R Street, NW
- 21st Street from Florida Avenue and R Street, NW
The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 4:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.:
- 15th Street from U Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW
- T Street from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW
- 14th Street from U Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW
- Rhode Island Avenue from 14th Street to Scott Circle, NW
- Massachusetts Avenue from Scott Circle to 17th Street, NW
- Massachusetts Avenue from Dupont Circle to 22nd Street, NW
- 17th Street from Massachusetts Avenue to Q Street, NW
- P Street from Logan Circle to 22nd Street, NW
- 20th Street from Q Street to New Hampshire Avenue, NW
- 21st Street from Q Street to N Street, NW
- O Street from New Hampshire Avenue to 22nd Street, NW
- Hopkins Street between O Street and P Street, NW