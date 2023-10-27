WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officials announced Friday that they arrested a 17-year-old gun trafficker for weapons violations in D.C. after a months-long investigation.

On May 3, 2023, members of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) found a social media account that had auto sear switches, a device that turns a semi-automatic pistol into a machine pistol, listed for sale in D.C.

MPD investigators started looking into who owned the social media account.

“Undercover officers purchased multiple auto sear switches from the suspect. During the course of the investigation, officers became aware that the suspect was also selling privately made firearms, which the suspect built himself, and large-capacity ammunition feeding devices,” an MPD news release said.

Investigators from MPD’s Violent Crime Suppression Division arrested the suspect, a 17-year-old boy, on Thursday, Oct. 26 as a result of an undercover operation.

The teen was charged with possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of unregistered ammunition, carrying a pistol without a license and possession of an unregistered firearm.

The FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Homeland Security Investigations took part in the arrest as well.