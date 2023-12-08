WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A carjacking in Prince George’s County on Friday ended in D.C. when police arrested five juvenile suspects who crashed the stolen vehicle, authorities said.

Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officials said that around 1:15 p.m., a white Honda Civic that had been stolen hours earlier crashed into a Tesla near the corner of H and 11th streets.

MPD said that the stolen car could be tracked by a device and that helped police find it. Police did not say how the crash happened.

Carjackings have become a significant problem in the District with more than 900 such incidents so far this year, according to police statistics.

Neal Gearhart, who had a car that was also slightly damaged in the crash, said that two of the juvenile carjackers ran past him after the collision and that it was clear that they were younger.

“Most of the people doing it are kids and they’re not getting caught or held liable in these things,” Gearhart said. “Obviously it’s starting in PG County, but you know, D.C. carjackings are almost up twofold from last year. So it’s obviously an ongoing problem and a systemic problem within the city and the surrounding areas.

Police said that the person whose car was stolen ended up identifying the car to authorities.