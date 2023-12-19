WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The United States Capitol Police said on Tuesday that dozens of people were arrested after illegally demonstrating inside a Congressional building.

We were aware of a group’s potential plan to take a tour of the U.S. Capitol Building and then start a protest. It is against the law to demonstrate inside the Congressional Buildings, so we brought in additional officers to be prepared for the moment the group would break the law. The group was screened when they entered the building. Once they broke the law, roughly 60 people were immediately arrested for D.C. Code § 22–1307 – Crowding, Obstructing, or Incommoding. U.S. Capitol Police statement

Just last week, U.S. Capitol Police arrested over 40 people after they started illegally protesting inside the Hart Senate Office Building.

Officials said that one person climbed a statue in the atrium during the first protest.