WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police in the District said a carjacking suspect was being treated for a head wound after a shooting in Northeast.

Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place in the 3300 block of Benning Rd. NE at around 4:00 a.m.

Officers told DC News Now that a juvenile male was grazed in the head and was being treated at the hospital.

They also said that the minor in question was being investigated as a suspect in an armed carjacking that took place in the 1900 block of 14th St. SE at around 2:00 a.m.