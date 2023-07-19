WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department charged a suspect for killing a charter school dean back in July 31, 2021.

On July 19, Johnathan Brown, 30, was charged with second-degree murder while armed for his involvement of killing Kervin Sanches, 31, and shooting another man who had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to reports of gunshots around 11:15 p.m. in the 700 block of O Street NW where D.C. Fire and EMS found and took Sanches and another man to nearby hospital.

Sanches was the dean of students at Imagine Hope Community Charter School, according to a report from the Washington Post.

Sanches’ fiancé said a friend told her that when Sanches saw someone with a gun start shooting at a group of people, he pushed a woman out of the way, according to the Washington Post.