WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A fight broke out at a Wawa in the Tenleytown neighborhood of Northwest, D.C. on Friday night, prompting police to disperse a crowd of about 300 juveniles.

According to a police report from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), officers arrived on the scene of what they described as a “Disorderly Affray,” which is classified as a “Disturbance of the Public Peace offense” in the Metropolitan Police Academy training on assault offenses.

The DC Police Union said via its X platform that the fight happened both inside and outside of the Wawa and began a few minutes before 8 p.m.

The crowd dispersed shortly after the police arrived.

Though specific details are unknown, the police report said that no shots were fired during the incident. On Sunday, an MPD spokesperson confirmed that no arrests or injuries were reported.