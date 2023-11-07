WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) identified the two men who were killed in a crash that happened in Northwest, D.C. on Sunday.

A Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northeast in the 3200 block of Bladensburg Rd., NE at about 1:20 p.m. on Sunday.

It began turning left into a gas station as a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling wouthwest on Bladensburg Rd., NE. The Malibu struck the front driver’s side of the Camaro, causing it ot hit a utility pole.

Both occupants of the Camaro were pronounced dead on the scene.

They were identified as 28-year-old Thaddeus Nelson of NW, D.C., and 34-year-old Ivan Young, Jr., of Bryans Road, Md.

According to MPD, the driver of the Malibu is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information of the incident is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.