WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The United States Park Police (USPP) released the name of three men who died Wednesday after Lexus sedan stopped by officers minutes earlier slammed into the men’s car on Rock Creek Parkway.

USPP said Thursday the men who died were:

Mohamed Kamara, 42, of Burtonsville, Md.

Jonathan Cabrera Mendez, 23, of Arlington, Va.

Olvin Torres Velasquez, 22, of Arlington, Va.

The wreck happened around 1:40 a.m. on Rock Creek Parkway near P Street NW. Less than 10 minutes before that, U.S. Park Police officers stopped the Lexus which they said took off from the traffic stop.

DMV records show that the Lexus had more than 40 traffic citations associated with it in the District since March 2022. All but one of the citations was for speeding. The amount in unpaid fines totaled $12,300.

Medics took a man and a woman who were in the Lexus for treatment. The woman’s injuries were considered life-threatening. The man’s were not.

USPP detectives said Thursday that they were working on the case with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.