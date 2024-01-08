WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has identified a man who was hit and killed by a car in D.C. on Jan. 3.

Police said that at about 4:50 a.m., a car crashed on 1-295 southbound at the weigh station. The driver called 911 and waited on the side of the road.

A while later, a second car crashed in the same area and the driver pulled over by the weigh station, called 911 and also waited outside his car.

DC Fire and EMS arrived at the scene and partially blocked travel lanes due to the accident.

A car that was speeding attempted to use the weigh station lane to bypass the accident scene.

The car attempting to bypass the accident hit the second car that crashed in the area as well as the driver.

The driver died at the scene. The driver of the car left the scene on foot.

The victim was identified as 54-year-old Michael Scott Hamlin, of Hyattsville, Md.