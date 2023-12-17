WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) identified a man who was shot and killed in Northeast, D.C. on Friday.

Officers responded to the report of an unconscious person in the 600 block of Hamlin St., NE at about 8:15 a.m. There, they found a man with gunshot wound injuries – he died there.

He was identified as 37-year-old Marcus Vines of Northeast, D.C.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411. A reward of up to $25,000 is offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.