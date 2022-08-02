WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died and five others were injured during a mass shooting in the 1500 block of F Street, NE, in Washington Monday night.
Metropolitan Police have confirmed that 24-year-old Lance Melvin of Southeast, DC was the man killed in the shooting.
Officials from DC Fire and EMS have confirmed to DC News Now that one of the people shot was an off-duty DC Firefighter.
We can confirm that an off-duty member of our Department was among those wounded by gunfire last night. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family of the individual who lost their life and to all those who were injured. We are supporting our brother who remains hospitalized as best as we can while he recovers. We are grateful to the men and women of DC Fire and EMS and Metropolitan Police who provided critical lifesaving emergency care to the victims.Vitto Maggiolo/DC Fire and EMS