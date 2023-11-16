WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it is investigating a shooting in Southeast, D.C. that left a woman dead.

The incident occurred Nov. 14 around 7:33 a.m. in the 1900 block of Minnesota Ave.

When police got there, they found 26-year-old Nakysia Rachael Lemon-Williams who had been shot. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099.