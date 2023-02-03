WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the Metropolitan Police Department and the Metro Transit Police Department handed out hot coffee and chocolate to commuters at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station Friday morning, two days after a shooting there that left a Metro worker dead and three other people hurt.

Matt LaFortune, an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner for 6B09 tweeted about the interaction and included pictures of it.

Credit: Matt LaFortune

LaFortune said that he and others were working on scheduling a community meeting with both police departments and other public safety leaders. He added that people will be able to ask questions about the shooting that took place Wednesday and discuss a course of action for the future.

Police arrested Isaiah Trotman, 31, of Southeast D.C. for the shooting. Among the charges he faces is First-degree Murder.

Robert Cunningham, 64, was the Metro employee who died in the shooting. He is credited with giving his life to save others who were at the station Wednesday. Cunningham is survived by his wife and four children.

Metro established an online fund to help Cunningham’s family. As of 12:15 p.m. on Feb. 3, the fund had more than $99,000 in it.