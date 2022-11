WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were on the scene of a double shooting in Northeast Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 5800 block of Field Pl. NE shortly before 8 p.m.

An MPD spokesman said that two men were hurt. Both were conscious when emergency workers arrived.

Anyone with information about what happened can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099 or by texting tips to 50411.