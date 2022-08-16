WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they were looking for an SUV that might have been involved in a shooting that left two people hurt Tuesday afternoon.

Police tweeted about the shooting at 14th and Fairmont streets NW.

The two people who were hit by gunfire were breathing and conscious when officers got to the intersection.

MPD asked people to be on the lookout for a black Toyota Highlander with heavy tint on its windows.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099.