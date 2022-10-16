WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives were investigating a killing that took place early Sunday morning in Southeast.

Police received a report of gunfire in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Rd. around 12:10 a.m. When officers got there, they found man with gunshot wounds. He died there.

The Metropolitan Police Department said a reward of up to $25,000 was available to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the killing. Anyone with information about the case can call police at (202) 727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be texted to 50411.