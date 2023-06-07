WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday at around 6:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Capitol St. Southeast.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it was in the area after reports of gunshots. When officers arrived, they saw a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound who died at the scene.

The victim was identified as Joshua White, 29, of Southeast D.C.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone that can provide information leading to an arrest and conviction of the people involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.