WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two separate shootings in D.C. within two hours of each other on Sunday left four men dead. Police updated the community on their investigations on Sunday evening.

The first shooting took place on D Street. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they found two men who had been shot inside the home. Both of them were later pronounced dead.

Police said that they had located a person of interest in that shooting and were talking to them.

Around an hour and a half later — around 3:45 p.m. — MPD received a call for another shooting in the 5100 block of Sheriff Road, NE. They found two more men, who were also both pronounced dead.

Assistant Chief Andre Wright with MPD said during an update that police did not believe these two shootings were connected.

Wright said that the suspect and the victims in the first shooting were known to each other. He also said that police believed the second shooting to have been targeted — they said they believed the victims were standing outside of a residence when they were killed.

Police were still searching for a suspect in the shooting on Sheriff Road. They asked that anyone with any information call 202-727-9099 or text TIPS to 50411.