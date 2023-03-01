Police did not say whether or not the shootings were related.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating two shootings in D.C. that happened within hours of each other in Northwest.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that the call for the first shooting came in around 7:57 p.m. Officers were called to the 800 block of Underwood Street NW, where they found a man who was unconscious and not breathing.

Police said they took the man to a hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

The second shooting happened around 9:31 p.m. in the 1400 block of V Street NW. Police said that they found a man and a woman at the scene. The man was unconscious and not breathing, but the woman was conscious.

Police did not say whether or not the two shootings were connected.