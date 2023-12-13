WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting in Northwest, D.C. that killed a man on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Buchanan St., N.W. for a shooting at about 6:54 p.m. There, they found a man with gunshot wound injuries – he died there.

He was identified as 49-year-old Neil Clark, of no fixed addressed.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s dip line at 50411. A reward of up to $25,000 is offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.