WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Several broken ATM machines were dumped in a creek in Northeast D.C. Now, police are looking for answers to the questions: How did they get there, and how long have they been there?

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said the first ATM in Watts Branch Creek was reported to the Department of General Services (DGS) in early January. According to DGS, 8 ATMs were removed last month. Crews returned Thursday morning to remove another 10 machines.

MPD is working directly with other local police departments in the DMV and said they don’t believe this is part of an organized crime ring.

“We know that several have occurred in the District of Columbia and several have occurred outside of our jurisdiction, and that’s why we have our FBI partners involved with us,” MPD Captain Jeffrey Kopp explained.

D.C. police say the machines are empty and they are still trying to figure out where they came from. Kopp explained that MPD’s investigations into stolen ATMs around the District indicate the machines are stolen either late at night or early in the morning when several suspects will take the machines and potentially dump them in the creek.

“Hopefully based on today, and what we recovered today, we’ll be able to identify the ATMs that were stolen,” Capt. Kopp explained. “If we’re able to trace those back to a specific crime, we will do that.”

A number of machines were dumped along the banks of Watts Branch Creek, but some were submerged and had to be dragged up the thick layer of vines and debris by a bobcat.

Lydell Mann Sr. has lived in Northeast for almost 5 decades. He said he was not surprised by the discovery of the ATMs in the creek, but he recalled a time when the banks of Watts Branch Creek were clean, free from thick vines and overgrowth as well as trash and other debris.

“It bothers me because it’s an easy access for criminals to get rid of things,” Mann said. “If they were dumped here in the summertime, you can’t see down into the creek anymore because all this vines and overgrowth that’s here that they’re starting to let grow on the side of the creek.”

MPD is working with local and federal agencies to figure out whether these ATMs are connected to crimes around the area.

Kopp recommended that store owners and other retailers with ATMs place the machines not only indoors but in a space that is far away from the door. He also recommended people bolt the machines to the floor.