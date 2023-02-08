WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a double shooting in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday evening.
Police said they received reports of a shooting on Good Hope Road around 6:44 p.m.
They said that one victim — a man — was found at a local hospital, and the second victim — another man — was found near Washington Avenue and Independence Avenue in Southwest.
Police were still investigating the case late Wednesday evening. They did not give further details about the victims’ injuries or a suspect.