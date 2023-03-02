WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said that one man was dead and a bystander was injured after a shooting in Northwest D.C. that happened on Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the 1400 block of V Street NW around 9:30 p.m. They found two victims — a man who had been shot in the stomach and a woman who had been shot in the leg.

The man died from his injuries at a hospital. The woman was also taken to the hospital, and police said she was expected to be okay.

James Boteler, commander of the Third District, said Wednesday night that police believed the woman was a bystander. He said it seemed that she was walking down 14th Street when she was hit by stray gunfire.

Boteler said that multiple rounds were fired and that police believed more than one weapon was used.

At least two apartment buildings were hit in the gunfire, and many vehicles parked along the street were hit as well. Police said nobody inside the buildings was injured.

Police were still on the scene early Thursday morning.