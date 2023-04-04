WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a double shooting in D.C. on Tuesday evening.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that the shooting took place in the 100 block of Xenia St. SE.

They said that they received the call around 9:01 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two men who had been injured. One was unconscious and not breathing, and the other was conscious and breathing.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police had a lookout for a male suspect who was wearing a red hoodie and black jeans. They said he was last seen heading toward Oxon Run Park.