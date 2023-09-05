WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it was investigating a shooting that took place inside a home in Southwest D.C. late Tuesday afternoon that left one person dead and at least four other people hurt.

MPD said that a call came in at around 4:15 p.m. for a shooting at 200 M St. SW. Officers who were in the area also heard the gunfire.

When police went into the home where the shooting took place, they found one man unconscious and not breathing. He died there.

Medics took another man who was inside the home, conscious and breathing, to the hospital. They expected him to survive.

Police said three other people walked into the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Officers said a sixth person was hurt, but was not shot.

MPD said it appeared everyone involved in the incident knew each other.