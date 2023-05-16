WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police are investigating multiple shootings that occurred within a few hours of each other in The District.

Police say they recieved reports of shooting around 11:40 p.m. on Monday, May 15 in the 2200 Block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast.

Upon arrival they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the neck.

Police are also investigating another shooting that took place around 2 a.m., Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1400 block of Fairmont Street Northwest, in Columbia Heights.

There they found a woman suffering a gunshot wound to the head. The women is in critical condition at this time.