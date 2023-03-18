WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Police said a man has died after an officer-involved shooting in Northeast D.C. Saturday morning.

The United States Park said that at about 8:50 a.m., a United States Park Police Seargent and a U.S. Park Police Officer responded to assist MPD with a stolen car in the area of 34th and baker street NE. Officers on the scene attempted to detain the driver.

According to police, the driver then fled the scene with a U.S. Park Police officer trapped inside the car. Officers said a U.S. Park Police Sargeant was also dragged by the car as the driver fled the scene.

Police then said an incident happened inside the car and a firearm was discharged by the officer inside the car.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer and the sergeant were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

DC Police traffic posted a tweet saying that the police Investigation has shut down Southbound DC-295 from NH Burroughs Avenue to East Capitol Street temporarily.