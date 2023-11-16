WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it was investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday evening.

The incident occurred at an Exxon Gas Station in the 2200 block of New York Ave. in Northeast, D.C. that left a man dead.

MPD said to look out for a “dark in color” Astro Van that has a sliding door with a different color. The car was last seen driving up New York Avenue towards a McDonald’s.

Anyone who sees the car should call 911. If anyone has any other information about the shooting, they should call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.