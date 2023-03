WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said that two people were killed in a shooting in Southeast D.C. Sunday evening.

They said that they were called to the 400 block of 11th Street SE around 8:22 p.m.

They said that they were preparing to update the public later in the evening. Police said that there was no lookout as of 9 p.m.