WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said a person was injured in a stabbing that happened late Monday afternoon in Northwest.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident occurred in the 1300 block of Park Rd. and that the person was conscious and breathing. The location of the stabbing was the Giant Food store that is located there.

Giant Food provided DC News Now with this statement:

“Thank you for contacting us. We know about the incident at the Giant on the 1300 block of Park Rd NW in Washington, DC. We are working closely with local law enforcement as they continue their investigation. While we cannot comment further on the incident due to the ongoing investigation, we strive to make every Giant Food location a safe and welcoming space for our communities and associates.”