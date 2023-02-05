WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man died after a shooting in Northwest Saturday afternoon.

MPD said the shooting happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Spring Rd. NW. When officers arrived, they found Aaron Robinson, 39, shot in the vestibule of a building. Robinson died there.

Through tweets, police said that they were looking for three people whom they believed were involved in the shooting. Descriptions of those three people weren’t overly distinct, but MPD said each appeared to be around 20 years old. One wore a blue jacket with fur on the hood, dark colored jeans, and gray New Balance sneakers. The second had a green Jacket, blue jeans, and white tennis sneakers. The third person wore black jeans and blue shoes.

The Metropolitan Police Department asked anyone who may have seen people dressed that way together or who may have other information about the shooting to contact detectives.