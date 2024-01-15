WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for the car that was used in a shooting in Southeast D.C.

The shooting happened on Jan. 14 around 10:30 p.m.

Police responded to the 600 block of Malcolm X Ave. after they got calls about someone who had been shot.

When police arrived, they found a man who said he was shot in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call (202) 727-9099. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those involved.