Editor’s Note: The above video is from Aug. 15. It shows some of the aftermath of the vandalism that took place at Saint Anthony Catholic School.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Where is the head of St. Anthony? That was a question the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) was trying to answer Friday, days after someone vandalized a Catholic school in Northeast.

Officers arrested Demitrius Hansford, 32, in connection to the incident. MPD said he was at Saint Anthony Catholic School, located in the 3400 block of 12th St., twice.

Police said Hansford was on the property around 11 p.m. on Aug. 10 when he destroyed and took property, which would include the head of the statue of the school’s patron saint.

MPD said Hansford was back on the property on Aug. 15 around 7:50 a.m. In that incident, investigators said he went into the school, destroying property and taking some.

As of Friday, Aug. 19, police had not recovered the head of St. Anthony. The head of the statue weighs between 10 and 20 lbs.

If you have information about the location of the head, you can call Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099 or text information to 50411.