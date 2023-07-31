WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for the man involved in stealing a bicycle.

The robbery occurred on Sunday, July 30 in the 600 block of Monroe Street, NE, D.C. at around 11:30 p.m.

Police say the man was caught on a surveillance camera entering the building and stealing the bicycle before getting away.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (202) 727-9099. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest and indictment of the suspect.