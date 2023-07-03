WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police are looking for the people involved in assaulting two victims and stealing two dogs.

The Metropolitan Police Department say the two incidences both occurred on Monday, July 3, around 10:30 a.m.

The first incident happened at Maine Avenue and 7th St., SW when a suspect assaulted the victim and tried to steal the dog. The suspect failed in trying to steal the dog and ran away.

They then approached another victim walking their dogs in the Unit block of V Street, SW. The suspects took out a handgun, assaulted the victim, stole the two dogs and drove away.

The two dogs are described as French Bulldogs.

The male dog is named Uno and is one-and-a-half-year-old. The female dog is called Cartier and is five-months-old.

(Metropolitan Police Department)

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (202) 727-9099. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone that has information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspects.