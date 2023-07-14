WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police are looking for suspects involved in a shooting Friday night. They got away in a black Jeep Wrangler and a black Charger. They were last seen traveling towards Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE.

Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of a shooting around 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Street SE.

A woman and a man were both shot and transported to a nearby hospital. The woman was found not conscious or breathing. The man was still conscious and breathing.