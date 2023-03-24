WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police have released photos of three suspects and a Toyota Camry linked to multiple armed thefts in D.C.

On March 23, at 2:32 p.m., in the 4400 Block of Benning Road, Northeast, a group of men was reported exiting a vehicle together brandishing handguns. The group approached a person in their car and stole the vehicle. One suspect stayed in the car while the others took off with the stolen vehicle.

At 2:38 p.m. the group was reported in the 3100 Block of Nash Place, Southeast. They approached a person brandishing their handguns and attempted to rob the victim. They fled the scene having failed to obtain any stolen goods.

At 3:08 p.m. the group was reported in the 3800 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The group approached a person and robbed them of their property and car keys.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the group and their vehicle. The vehicle appears to be a gray 2018 Toyota Camry, seen displaying Maryland tags 6FB1855, with heavy damage to the passenger side and no front tags.

Police also released photos of the two stolen vehicles.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this case to call them at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.