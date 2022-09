WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 45-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after police said he shot a juvenile in August.

Delmar Whitley, image courtesy of MPD

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested 45-year-old Delmar Whitley and charged him with assault with intent to kill.

Police said that they responded to Alabama Avenue, Southeast, on the afternoon of August 31 and found a boy who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say the victim’s exact age.