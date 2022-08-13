WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said an officer shot a man in Southeast after the man refused to put down a gun.

Police said officers received a call about a man with a gun assaulting a woman in the 1900 block of Savannah St. SE around 7 p.m. on Friday. MPD said they were domestic partners who began fighting verbally before things got physical.

The man left the home where the fight was taking place. Officers saw someone fitting his description and followed him. MPD said when they caught up to him in the 2000 block of Mississippi Ave. SE, he had a gun and that one of the officers gave him “multiple, multiple commands” to put down the gun, but the man didn’t listen. The officer fired at least once and continued to tell the man to put down the gun. Once again, MPD said he wouldn’t listen. That’s when the officer fired again.

The officer was able to get control of the situation, and police were able to arrest the man. He was hurt in the shooting, but MPD expected him to survive.

Police said the woman who was beaten had been “brutally assaulted.” She did not go to the hospital, but she did need treatment for her injuries.

The Metropolitan Police Department was in the process of reviewing body camera footage and talking to neighbors as part of its investigation. It asked that anyone with information call (202) 727-9099.