WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were at a high school in Northeast Tuesday after a special police officer with District of Columbia Public Schools was hit trying to break up a fight.

The fight took place at Eastern High School, located at 1700 E. Capitol St. NE.

A spokeswoman for MPD said the special police officer who was hit was a sergeant. As of 1:35 p.m. police still were at the high school investigating exactly what happened.

DC News Now reached out to the school district for information about the situation. As of 1:45 p.m., we had not heard back from anyone.