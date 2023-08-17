WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it was investigating an incident in Northwest after police opened fire and a man was hit Thursday morning.

MPD said it received a call around 10:30 a.m. about the incident in the 7400 block of Georgia Ave. NW.

The man who was hit by gunfire was conscious and breathing.

Acting Police Chief Pamela Smith said that police received calls about gunfire at the location and that the nature of the incident involved domestic violence. Officers arrived and one of them approached a man matching the description of the person who was supposedly responsible for the domestic violence incident. As the officer talked to him, Smith said the man turned and pulled a gun. That’s when the officer fired one shot, hitting them man. Medics took the man to the hospital.