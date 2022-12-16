WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were searching for a suspect on Friday after they said a pregnant woman was stabbed.

Police were called to the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE during the afternoon after a woman was stabbed. They said that the victim told officers she was pregnant.

Police did not give an update on the victim’s condition.

There was a lookout for a suspect described as a 6’1″ Black man wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and dark jeans. Anyone with information should call 202-727-9899 or text 50411.