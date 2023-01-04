WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police are looking for several men caught on camera the same night they robbed a victim at gunpoint.

At 1:06 a.m., Wednesday, January 4, in the 2000 block of Benning Road, Northwest the men approached a victim and demanded property at gunpoint.

The victim complied and the suspects fled.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspects pictured above to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department is currently offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who can provide information leading to a conviction.