WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released video Friday from an armed robbery near the Fort Totten Metro station on Saturday, Oct. 21.

In the robbery, two suspects stole a woman’s dog at gunpoint.

Police said that the robbery took place in the 300 block of Galloway St. NE shortly after 10:15 p.m.

The video that police released was from nearby surveillance cameras, which captured two people and a vehicle of interest.

The woman and her dog, Max, were reunited Tuesday. She said a man walking near Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens found him and took him to police.