WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said that a person died on March 18, months after being hit by a car in Northeast.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it was looking for a bright green Dodge Challenger that was involved. Investigators said that around 8:29 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2022, the car hit a pedestrian in the 1700 block of New York Ave. NE.

Fire and EMS responded and transported the pedestrian to a hospital. Police said that the man died due to his injuries months later on Saturday, March 18.

MPD identified this man as 38-year-old Brandon Johnson. They said he did not have a fixed address.

The car involved in the incident was captured by surveillance cameras. Police released the footage of the car as well as a person of interest.

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.