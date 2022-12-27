WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department has released photos of a man that attempted to steal a dog at gunpoint in Northwest.

Police say the man approached the dog and its owner in the 800 block of Otis Place, Northwest at 10:45 p.m., December 26.

The man brandished a gun and demanded the dog. The owner complied at which point the man fled.

The dog was recovered soon afterward unharmed.

Anyone with information on the man pictured above should call 202-727-9899 or text 50411.