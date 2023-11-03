WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A desperate search is underway for a missing D.C. woman.

25-year-old Chyna Crawford was last seen along Good Hope Road near 16th St. in Southeast D.C.

Her family told DC News Now that they are concerned for her safety. Her mother, Elisa Crawford, said it is unusual not to hear from her daughter after a week and a half.

“It’s the hardest thing I think I’ve ever had to deal with in my life,” Elisa Crawford said. “That’s not only my daughter, that’s my friend.”

Elisa Crawford said they used to own a house in the area she was last seen, Chyna Crawford’s grandparents live in the neighborhood and friends live there too.

“Someone has taken my child,” Elisa Crawford said. “My daughter loves me very much and she would not leave and be gone this long without any notification or any, just nothing. It’s no messages Her iPhone is no longer working.”

The Metropolitan Police Department released a picture of Chyna Crawford’s car which is also missing. It’s a grey 2012 Mercedes CLS550 with temporary Virginia tag 998859V.

“She’s got so many friends and family members who love her, who miss her. She’s a hard worker, independent woman, financially independent,” said Erica Green, Chyna Crawford’s cousin and ANC 8C Commissioner.

Green has grown frustrated in trying to spread the word about the disappearance.

“What I’m noticing in this is that there’s no compassion, but I’m noticing in this is that this is not a human being. This is another statistic. This is another number,” Green said.

Fearing the worst but hoping for the best, Elisa Crawford wants the public to be on the lookout.

“I miss my friend. I miss my daughter. She was my baby,” Elisa Crawford said. “I just hope whoever has her, just release her, please.”

The family will be holding another search Saturday morning in Southeast.